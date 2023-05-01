GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — After a Jefferson Parish cold case was finally closed more than 30 years after the discovery of a deceased baby in a garbage bag, the charges have been dropped against the child’s parents, who were once the believed suspects in the case.

On Monday, a spokesperson with Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick confirmed the murder charges against Andrew and Inga Johansen Carriere had been refused.

“The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office has refused first-degree murder charges involving Inga Carriere and Andrew Carriere, who were suspected in the death of the infant 30 years ago.

Given the passage of time, the only charges that have not been prescribed are first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Evidence is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Inga Carriere or Andrew Carriere had specific intent to kill or to inflict great bodily harm upon the infant in April 1992.”

In April of 1992, the body of a baby girl was found hidden in a garbage back in Picayune, Miss. An autopsy later revealed the child died of asphyxiation due to smothering.

After years of no solid leads, the case was reopened in August 2021 after advances in DNA technology led to the discovery of DNA profiles in preserved evidence. Only weeks ago, the Carrieres were arrested, both charged with first-degree murder.

We’re told the murder charges have now been refused after the DA’s office says there was insufficient evidence in the case. Other details regarding the case were not disclosed on Monday.

