Multiple people in the water, rescues underway near Grand Isle

Grand Isle, La. (KLFY) The United States Coast Guard is assisting in the search for ‘multiple people in the water’ after at least one vessel capsized during a severe storm near Grand Isle, La Tuesday afternoon.

Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Jonathan Lally says his agency received reports of ‘multiple vessels hit’ during a microburst of weather, WAFB-TV reports.

Lally says Coast Guard boats are in the water searching for victims and says they are attempting to put helicopters in the air if they are safely able to due so as weather conditions there are still poor.