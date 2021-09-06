Multiple oil spills under investigation by Coast Guard after Hurricane Ida

PORT FOURCHON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Coast Guard was busy on Sunday investigating oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico and Port Fourchon.

Specifically, the Coast Guard focused on two locations with overflights.

Those overflights were conducted by “members of the National Strike Force aboard a Coast Guard HC-144 over Bay Marchand, south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, and the Enterprise Offshore Drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico, ” according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard did not find any oil discharge at either of the sites mentioned above.

While conducting this mission, the National Strike Force “discovered that a wellhead belonging to S2 Energy was discharging oil approximately five miles away from the Bay Marchand site.”

The wellhead has been secured and is no longer leaking oil.

Booms should be installed around the oil spill which “is approximately 100-yards long by 100-yard wide.”

The Coast Guard states that almost 350 reported incidents still need to be investigated by state, local, and federal authorities after Hurricane Ida.