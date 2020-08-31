Multi-Parish burn ban issued by State Fire Marshal in Hurricane Laura-affected areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal has issued a burn ban for the parishes that were directly in the path of Hurricane Laura due to damages to water districts in those areas.

The burn ban is in effect until further notice in the following parishes: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Grant, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Nachitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, Union, Vernon and Winn.

Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or parish government starting today.

“The extensive damaged caused by Hurricane Laura includes several water systems,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning. “That means many communities are without adequate water service for potential fire suppression needs. This order will hopefully help assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure, resources, and personnel already tasked with Laura recovery efforts.”

The ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.