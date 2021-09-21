Multi-organization supply drive planned to benefit Hurricane Ida victims

Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida are scrambling for food, gas, water and relief from the oppressive heat, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Multiple Lafayette organizations are collaborating to help communities devastated by Hurricane Ida. Over a dozen local companies/agencies are planning a two-day supply drive for Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 20.

Pro Golfer Chris Arceneaux, in collaboration with the following companies/agencies, band together to provide needed supplies to those devastated by Hurricane Ida. Those companies/agencies are as follows:

Coca-Cola United

The Darby Foundation

Don’s Car Care & U-Haul Center

Fairways Consulting

Generations Sports Management

Holy Rosary Redevelopment Board

Lafayette Men’s Golf Association

Lafayette Senior Men’s Golf Association

Mouton’s Barber & Beauty Salon

Schilling Distributing Company

Stuller Family Foundation

Super 1 Foods

Superior Contract Cleaning

Toussaint Golf Association

Staff, Members & Friends of Jay & Lionel Hebert Memorial Golf Course

The drive is on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The drop-off location is at the Holy Rosary Event Center, 421 Carmel Dr., Lafayette. *Circular drive – you do not have to leave your vehicle.*

The goal is to assist victims of Hurricane Ida throughout Louisiana. In addition to cases of bottled water, personal care products (antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.), cleaning supplies (laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.), paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, etc.), baby and infant supplies (diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.), and first-aid items (bandages, gauze, pads, first-aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.) will also be collected.