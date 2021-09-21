Multi-organization supply drive planned to benefit Hurricane Ida victims

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Multiple Lafayette organizations are collaborating to help communities devastated by Hurricane Ida. Over a dozen local companies/agencies are planning a two-day supply drive for Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 20.
Pro Golfer Chris Arceneaux, in collaboration with the following companies/agencies, band together to provide needed supplies to those devastated by Hurricane Ida. Those companies/agencies are as follows:
- Coca-Cola United
- The Darby Foundation
- Don’s Car Care & U-Haul Center
- Fairways Consulting
- Generations Sports Management
- Holy Rosary Redevelopment Board
- Lafayette Men’s Golf Association
- Lafayette Senior Men’s Golf Association
- Mouton’s Barber & Beauty Salon
- Schilling Distributing Company
- Stuller Family Foundation
- Super 1 Foods
- Superior Contract Cleaning
- Toussaint Golf Association
- Staff, Members & Friends of Jay & Lionel Hebert Memorial Golf Course
The drive is on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The drop-off location is at the Holy Rosary Event Center, 421 Carmel Dr., Lafayette. *Circular drive – you do not have to leave your vehicle.*
The goal is to assist victims of Hurricane Ida throughout Louisiana. In addition to cases of bottled water, personal care products (antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.), cleaning supplies (laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.), paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, etc.), baby and infant supplies (diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.), and first-aid items (bandages, gauze, pads, first-aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.) will also be collected.