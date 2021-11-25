Multi-agency manhunt underway for DCI escaped inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – A multi-agency manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Dixon Correctional Institute Thursday morning.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis is on the run.

Cheevis, who was serving time for sentences out of Caddo Parish including Aggravated 2nd degree battery – and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.

If you know his whereabouts, please contact the Dixon Correctional Institute at 225-634-6000.

