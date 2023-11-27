NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans born singer and Grammy-nominated artist Jean Knight has died.
According to a statement from her family, Knight died on Nov. 22 at the age of 80 in Tampa, Florida.
Knight spent years touring and performing locally at both the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and the Essence Music Festival.
Her family says she also loved cooking delicious Creole dishes for family and friends, celebrated Mardi Gras with several local krewes and proudly served on the Louisiana Music Commission.
Knight achieved success with the songs “Mr. Big Stuff,” “(Don’t Mess With) My Toot Toot” and “Bill.”
Information about her funeral was not readily available.
