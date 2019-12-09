MPD: Man admits to murder, but officers could not find a body

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is behind bars on Monday, but not on the charges that he admitted to.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on Monday, December 9, around 12:30 AM.

The report states that 53-year-old Winfred Berry flagged down an officer with the Monroe Police Department claiming that he, Berry, had just killed a woman and buried her body across the street. Berry was placed in handcuffs and searched, revealing that he had a handgun and three knives in his possession.

Berry then lead the officers to the alleged crime scene, a field near the cemetery in the 2600 block of Winnsboro Road. Officers searched for a body or even a crime scene but were not able to find either. Berry told officers that someone had been working in the field and that they must have buried her body.

Berry was then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Criminal Mischief. His bond has not been set at this time.