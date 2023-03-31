WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles resident is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D.

Norman Troy Malbrough, 51, of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP.

Around 9:30 p.m. on March 30, LSP responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on I-210 in Calcasieu Parish.

An investigation revealed that a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Malbrough, was traveling east on the I-210 on ramp from I-10. LSP said that while traveling east, the left foot peg on the motorcycle hit the concrete guardrail several times, causing Malbrough to be ejected from the motorcycle.

LSP also said that Malbrough was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.