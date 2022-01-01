73-year-old motorcyclist killed in New Year’s Eve crash

SULPHUR, La (KLFY) – A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck leaves a DeQuincy man dead.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop D, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Ronald F. Dupuis of DeQuincy.

The initial investigation revealed a Ford SUV, driven by 69-year-old Johnny D. Wright of Greenville Ohio, was traveling west on High Hope Road. At the same time, a motorcycle being operated by Dupuis was traveling north on LA 27 and approaching the intersection of High Hope Road. LSP reports Wright failed to yield at a stop sign and traveled into the intersection. The truck was struck by the motorcycle and the impact caused Dupuis to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Dupuis was wearing a helmet, but sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a Sulphur area hospital where he later died.

Authorities report that Wright was properly restrained and not injured.

LSP confirms impairment is not suspected but toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 33 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths in 2021.