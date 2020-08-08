Motorcyclist dies in early morning head-on crash

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troopers are investigating an early morning two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on La. 74 at Chester Diez Road in Ascension Parish.

Jarrod Miller, 33, of Gonzales died as a result the crash.

Starting shortly after 4:30 a.m., the initial investigation revealed the wreck occurred as Lawrence Furlow, 53, of Gonzales and Miller were driving in opposite directions on La. 74. LSP says Furlow failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of Miller’s 2007 Honda CBR Motorcycle. This resulted in the Honda striking Furlow’s 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.

Miller sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was wearing a DOT approved helmet. Police obtained a toxicology sample from Miller for analysis.

According to LSP, Furlow was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A toxicology sample was also obtained from Furlow for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending.

“Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs, said LSP in a statement, “Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.”