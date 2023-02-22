CALCASIEU, La. (KLFY) – Troopers from Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Victoria Drive in Calcasieu Parish.

Jeffery Spell Jr. of Lake Charles, 32, and Connie Fontenot, 29, of Lake Charles died in the crash on Feb. 21, around 8:30 p.m.

Police said a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Spell, was traveling south on US 171 at a high rate of speed.

The driver of a 2016 Ford pickup truck was making a left turn onto Victoria Drive when the motorcycle struck the Ford. The impact caused both Spell and Fontenot to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said despite wearing helmets, both Spell and Fontenot had fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford and his passenger were both properly restrained and not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Spell and the driver of the Ford and will be submitted for analysis. This crash is under investigation.