Mother, boyfriend accused in the death of toddler due in court Monday for bond hearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The mother and boyfriend accused of second-degree murder in the death of a two-year-old are both due in court Monday for a bond hearing.

Both Lanaya Cardwell and Phillip Gardner are charged with second-degree murder for the death of Nevaeh Allen.

According to the arrest affidavit from Baton Rouge Police, Cardwell became angry with the toddler and punch her, causing her to hit her head.

Nevaeh was later found unresponsive by Gardner who then reportedly dumped her body in Mississippi.

Both currently remain in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.