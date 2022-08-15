LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – On August 14, a woman was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office (CPSO) and charged for alleged second degree murder of a 6-month-old.

Ivy Lee, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested and charged with alleged second degree murder and possession of marijuana, according to CPSO.

Lee flagged down an off-duty officer in the area of Enterprise Boulevard and Broad Street in Lake Charles and told the deputy that her 6-month-old child was not breathing. Another officer was flagged down and started performing life saving measures on the child, stated police.

The child was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to CPSO. Lee ultimately advised detectives she drove to her place of employment on Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles, at which time she left the child in her small SUV, for approximately 5 hours. A search of the SUV revealed suspected marijuana inside, stated police.

Lee was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second degree murder and possession of marijuana. Her bond is set at $1,204,000, according to the release.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.