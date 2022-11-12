HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Two Hammond women lost their lives in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The mother and daughter were found in their home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, authorities say. The mother, identified as 37-year-old Brandy Smith, was found dead when deputies arrived. The daughter, 17-year-old Raven Smith, was still alive but suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to North Oaks Medical Center, where she passed away.

Chief Travis is urging anyone with information regarding this murder to call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, should call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip! You may be eligible for a cash reward.