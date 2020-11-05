Most Louisiana parishes approve sports wagering proposition

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — 52 of the 64 parishes in Louisiana voted in favor of sports betting.

It could be a year though before sports wagering is actually allowed.

“Sounds pretty cool. I guess if gambling is legal, why not make sports gambling legal,” resident Julian Smith said.

According to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Michael Noel, the legislature will need to outline in legislation how sports wagering can legally work in Louisiana.

“Whether it will be relegated to brick-and-mortar casinos or whether you can go to the other end of the spectrum by allowing mobile sports betting or some combination of the two,” Noel noted.

Noel says if the legislation is approved, the control board could begin the rule propagation and application operations process.

“That’s about a 6 months process. Really you’re looking at 2022 before sports betting can occur in the parishes that voted yes,” Noel explained.

“I would do it if I had the money to do it,” resident Dusty Colson stated.

The regular legislative session begins April 12, 2021.