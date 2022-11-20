(KLFY) – Turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing are all classics in a Thanksgiving meal, but what does Louisiana like most around the holidays?

In a recent Crestline study, over 2,100 Americans were asked for their opinions on the best Thanksgiving and Christmas foods from entrees, sides, drinks, desserts, and vegan options.

According to the study, the most popular Thanksgiving food in Louisiana is sweet potato pie. The study also mentions that Brussels sprouts came in as the least favorite Thanksgiving dish in Louisiana.

Christmas favorites are a different story, however. Louisiana residents ranked duck as the best Christmas food, and brie came in as the least popular.

Below are the results across the country.

Most popular Thanksgiving foods:

Mashed potatoes (94%) Turkey (84%) Gravy (84%) Macaroni and cheese (83%) Bread rolls (83%)

Least popular Thanksgiving foods:

Candied yams (45%) Sweet potato pie (46%) Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows (47%) Brussels sprouts (52%) Cranberry sauce (56%)

Most popular Christmas foods:

Roasted potatoes (91%) Scalloped potatoes (83%) Roast beef (77%) Red velvet cake (76%) Ham (76%)

Least popular Christmas foods:

Persimmon pudding (13%) Fruitcake (25%) Goose (29%) Duck (40%) Lamb (46%)

The full Crestline study can be found here.