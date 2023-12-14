MOSS BLUFF, La. (KLFY) — A 14-year-old student has been arrested for making threats to a school, authorities said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday of a student who attends Moss Bluff Middle School making a threat. Detectives learned a 14-year-old student made threats to blow up the school and shoot up the school.

After further investigation he was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with menacing, authorities said. The Calcasieu Parish School Board assisted in the investigation.

It was the second such incident in Calcasieu Parish this week. On Monday, deputies were made aware of a similar threat made by a 13-year-old to the Lake Charles Charter Academy.

