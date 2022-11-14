A possible altercation between motorcycle clubs in Moss Bluff leads to a shooting with one in the hospital.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a bar in the 200 block of Hwy. 171 in Moss Bluff on Sunday in reference to a shooting just after midnight. On arrival, deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.

An initial investigation revealed a physical altercation involving a large number of people happened outside the bar when several shots were fired. Deputies found a handgun and several casings in close proximity to the victim.

Detectives were able to identify and locate two of the shooters. Justin D. Wareham, 40, and John M. Lapoint, Jr., 39, both of Westlake were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Wareham is charged with aggravated battery and illegal use of a weapon. Wareham’s bond was set at $250,000. Lapoint is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Lapoint’s bond was set at $200,000.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. She is currently in stable condition

Detectives have reason to believe the altercation and shooting was between members of the Bandidos MC, a recognized outlaw motorcycle gang, and members of the Misfits MC.

This investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.