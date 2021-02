MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) Morgan City Police need your help to locate a 17-year-old runaway.

According to police, Brandon Brunet was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans and may have traveled to other parts of Louisiana or Mississippi to visit friends.

He is 5’7″ and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-384-2310.