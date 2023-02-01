THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A Morgan city man has pled guilty to second degree murder moments before his trail on Wednesday (Feb. 1st).

According to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s office, 31-year-old Louis Foret instructed his attorney before opening statements that he wanted to change his plea from not guilty to guilty stating, “I’m just doing what I feel is the right thing to do.”

Foret was charged with 2nd degree murder back in February of 2021 when an physical alternation between him and victim, Chane Benoit, escalated to a shooting. Benoit was shot dead.

In addition to his guilty plea, Foret waived his formal sentencing date and wished to be

sentenced immediately. He will face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

The case was presided over by the Honorable Rebecca Robichaux.