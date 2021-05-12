More than 8,000 still without power in Orleans Parish after possible tornado touches down

NEW ORLEANS — Shortly after 2:00 a.m., more than 10,000 residents were without power from a possible tornado touchdown.

Outages were reported from Uptown to the CBD, to Algiers Point.

As of 10:30 a.m. there are still more than 8,000 Orleans Parish residents in the dark.

Entergy is working to repair the downed lines. Also reported were downed trees and minor structural damages.

The National Weather Service will survey to confirm if the damage was indeed caused by a tornado.

The last tornado to touch down in New Orleans was and EF-3 in New Orleans East, on Feb 7, 2017.