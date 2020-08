(KLFY) Hundreds of thousands of people across Louisiana are still without power as of 10 p.m. Sunday, days after Hurricane Laura left its mark throughout the state.

In the storm’s wake, more than 300k homes and businesses are without power in Louisiana, according to poweroutage.us which tracks utility reports.

Restoration of basic services could take weeks, Governor John Bel Edwards said Sunday.

Calcasieu Parish has the highest number of reported power outages at 102,929.