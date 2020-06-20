More than 30 LSU football players quarantine for coronavirus: Report

“It’s a pandemic. We should not be shocked. The story is that it’s exactly what we said it would be. We were prepared from the get-go for a lot of virus.”

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — At least 30 members of the LSU football team have been quarantined coronavirus concerns according to a report by The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate on Saturday.

First reported by Sports Illustrated, more than 25% of LSU’s football team is in quarantine.

Senior Associate Athletic Trainer Shelly Mullenix told Sports Illustrated the infections reflect a national growth in COVID-19 case numbers because of Memorial Day holiday activity and mass gatherings from protests.

“It’s not surprising we’re seeing the rise right now,” Mullenix told the magazine. “It’s a pandemic. We should not be shocked. The story is that it’s exactly what we said it would be. We were prepared from the get-go for a lot of virus. The good news is we’re seeing subtle virus illness.”

Many players also tested positive for the virus.

The report said no one needed to be hospitalized.

