More sexual abuse charges added against former Bossier Parish teacher

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) – Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington says more sexual abuse charges have been added against the former Bossier Parish elementary school teacher, Aubrey “Perry” Norcross, 47.

Detectives served Norcross with an additional charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile on Wednesday, August 5, via an arrest warrant.

This is in addition to charges added on July 6, 2020 where Norcross was charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse, including rape, molestation and more.

“The sad reality is that there are young boys and girls whose lives have been impacted by this child sex predator,” said Sheriff Whittington, in a news release. “We certainly understand how difficult, and even embarrassing, it is for these children and families to come forward and tell their story. But by doing so, Norcross will be held accountable for his horrific actions, and these young people can begin the healing process.”

Norcross served as an educator in Bossier Parish since 2003 and detectives believe there are potentially more students that he victimized.

“Please also know that our agency has received wonderful support from the educators and leadership at Bossier Parish Schools and the professionals at the Gingerbread House,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington.

Norcross is incarcerated in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing with a total bond of $3,950,000 on child sex abuse charges that were made approximately two years ago.

His first arrest occurred in October 2018 for Video Voyeurism while he served as a physical education teacher at Benton Elementary School.

Days after the initial charge, Norcross was charged with first-degree rape and was terminated from Bossier Parish Schools.

Additional charges against Norcross include various counts of Molestation of a Juvenile (Under the Age of 13), Indecent Behavior of a Juvenile (Under the Age of 13) and Pornography Involving Juveniles.

As the investigation continues, Bossier Sheriff’s Office encourages any person, no matter their age, to report any inappropriate physical contact or sexual abuse by Norcross or any other child predator, whether it’s recent or years ago.

Please contact a detective at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or your local law enforcement agency to report the abuse.

“I said it before, and I’ll say it again – as Sheriff, parent, and a grandparent, I fully understand the concerns that parents have when they hear about this type of vile behavior,” said Sheriff Whittington. “It’s disgusting, plain and simple. I encourage parents to have an open and honest conversation with their children about inappropriate touching and behavior.

“When they are ready to report the abuse, our detectives will be ready to help.”

