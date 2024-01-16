Temperatures will dip back down into the upper teens to low 20s, but no frozen precipitation is expected. Under a mostly sunny sky, Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the mid 40s. Lows tomorrow night will be in the low to mid 30s. A few showers are possible Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Much colder air returns for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s, and lows will be in the mid 20s. Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
More Frigid Temperatures, Then A Warm Up Later This Week…
by: Chris Cozart, Heath Morton
