MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 27, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 50 block of Roy Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim and officers noticed blood coming from the left side of the victim’s head.

According to officers, the victim mentioned that he and his girlfriend of 8 months, 32-year-old Lateisha Renee Henderson, were in a verbal altercation. The victim advised officers that Henderson picked up a knife and stabbed him in the head after he refused to leave the premises.

Officers made contact with Henderson at a local Burger King on the 5100 block of Forsythe Bypass. After officers advised Henderson of her Miranda Rights, she admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in the head but advised it was in self-defense. Henderson also advised officers that the victim hit her first.

After officers did not discover any signs of injury on Henderson, they placed her under arrested and transported her to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Aggravated Battery. Her bond is set at $10,000.