MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe woman was arrested after dragging a police officer with her car in an attempt to escape after a theft.

On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying.

According to reports, the officer proceeded after Lenoir, giving her loud verbal commands to stop. Lenoir allegedly refused to stop, and she entered her vehicle. The officer said he deployed his taser toward Lenoir, and she began to flee the scene at a high-speed while the officer was partially in the driver’s door hanging on.

The report says that Lenoir allegedly dragged the officer approximately 25 to 30 feet before he was able to break free from the moving vehicle, falling to the ground. Authorities say that Lenior fled the scene but was later apprehended on November 27, 2022.

Lenoir admitted to taking the items from Dillards, post-Miranda rights. Reports say Lenoir also recalled being tased and dragging the officer in the vehicle. The officer says he received moderate injuries as a result of this incident.

Lenoir was arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated Battery, Felony

Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, Felony

Resisting an Officer, Misdemeanor

Theft

Her bond was set at $38,500.

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.