Monroe woman arrested after beating victim with tire iron

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — A Monroe woman has been arrested after witnesses say she beat the victim with a tire iron in a public parking lot.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on December 13 shortly after 4 PM. Monroe Police were called to the Eastgate Shopping Center parking lot in reference to a woman being beaten with a tire iron.

When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding from the head and face. The victim told police that she had just left the dollar store with her children and was getting into her vehicle when the suspect, 27-year-old Crystal Coleman, struck her in the head with a tire iron.

The victim states that Coleman repeatedly struck her in the head and face while Coleman stated, “B**** you going to die today.” According to the reports, Coleman then dragged the victim by the hair and got in to her own vehicle. Coleman put the vehicle into drive and, while still holding the victim by the hair, drove about 15 feet.

Multiple bystanders witnessed the incident and corroborated the victim’s story about the incident.

The report also states that the victim and Coleman have a long documented history of disturbances against one another.

Coleman was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on December 17 and was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Her bond has not been set at this time.

