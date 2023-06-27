MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the night of June 26, a little before midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop F was contacted by the Monroe Police Department in reference to the arrest of an off-duty Louisiana State Police Sergeant. Officials with the Monroe Police Department indicated that 49-year-old Shelton Crooks of Monroe was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and hit-and-run.

Police have recovered all law enforcement property from Crooks, who is currently assigned to patrol in the Troop F Monroe area, and have placed him on administrative leave. Crooks has been employed by the Louisiana State Police since 1999.

The Monroe Police Department was reportedly contacted after Crooks hit a parked vehicle. Crooks fled the scene of the crash and later came into contact with the Monroe Police Department.

Officers suspected Crooks of being impaired during the incident, and he was taken into custody. This investigation remains ongoing with the Monroe Police Department.