MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street.

Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died on the scene because of their injuries. According to police, during the initial investigation they found a large amount of methamphetamine as well as other injectable narcotics.

Detectives are still investigating the case and reported that they are following up on leads.

If you have information about this case, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook and select the contact us or submit a tip tab. You can call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH (2274), visit their website at www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

According to authorities, if your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Police stated that your information remains confidential, and you never leave your name and you never appear in court.