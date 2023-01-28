MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, January 28, 2023, around 2:00 AM in the 4200 block of Elm Street, shots were fired at Monroe Police Officers. This incident is currently being investigated by the Monroe Police Department.

The Monroe Police Department responded to a “shots fired” complaint at Kingsway Apartments. Three or four people entered the roadway as police units approached the apartment complex and began firing shots at them. A bullet struck one of the Monroe Police Department units, but no one was injured.

Any crime perpetrated in the city is unacceptable. When criminals take aim at innocent citizens or our first responders, they will be held accountable. We will find the cowards responsible for this morning’s attack. Mayor Friday Ellis

This morning’s intolerable actions will be handled with a thorough and diligent investigation and a commitment to bringing those responsible to justice.

Chief Vic Zordan

Investigators currently have a few leads in this case. Crimestoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information on the incident, and callers with information will remain anonymous. If you know anything about this shooting, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at (318) 329-2274.