Monroe man found stopped in middle of road later arrested for driving while intoxicated

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing a DWI charge after he fell asleep at the wheel.

According to arrest reports, Louisiana State Police troopers were dispatched to Loop Road on Sunday evening after a vehicle was spotted just sitting in the middle of the road.

When troopers arrived they found a black Toyota Tacoma stopped in the left turning lane on Loop Road. 41-year-old Sean Walters was found passed out in the front seat and a 5-year-old child was found in the back seat of the vehicle, attempting to wake up Walters.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a bottle of Ambien.

After Walters eventually awakened, he was handcuffed and arrested. Walters was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

  • Driving While Intoxicated/Child Endangerment
  • Impeding the Flow of Traffic
  • Driving Under Suspension

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

