All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been arrested and charged with Attempted Manslaughter, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Resisting an Officer, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

On Nov. 28, 2022, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of Peach Street at the Oak Manor Apartments. Officers went on to make contact with the victim and were advised that the victim was in a verbal altercation with someone named “Charles.”

During the incident, the suspect allegedly brandished a handgun and the victim left the scene. While the victim was leaving the scene, the suspect allegedly shot at the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was identified as Charles D. Holiday and an arrest warrant was obtained by deputies for Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Attempted Manslaughter.

On July 7, Monroe Police were called to the Oak Manor Apartments in reference to a male suspect allegedly threatening to shoot a female victim and her son. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect and he was identified as Holiday and another male subject.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Holiday and the other male subject began to run away from officers and authorities observed that the suspects were allegedly concealing firearms. The suspects fled to an apartment and officers got a search waiver form completed to search the apartment.

During the search, authorities located a Glock 17 and a silver revolver inside of the apartment owner’s bedroom. The apartment owner advised that the firearms did not belong to her.

During the investigation, authorities made contact with the victim who confirmed that Holiday allegedly threatened to kill her and her son. Police went on to place Holiday under arrest and he allegedly advised authorities that he did not possess a gun.

Holiday was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and his bond was set at $164,000.