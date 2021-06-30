Monroe man arrested for stabbing landlord in the neck

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police have arrested a man on charges of attempted second-degree murder.

According to police, they were called to the 5000 block of Desiard Street in reference to a stabbing.

Police tell us when they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in the neck. Police tell us the victim provided a description of the suspect.

Police found Calvin Ward and when questioned, police say he admitted to stabbing his landlord in the neck twice after a verbal altercation surrounding rent money.

Police say Ward claimed the victim was reaching for his pants pocket and he pulled out a kitchen knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim in the neck.

According to police, the victim has been transported to Shreveport where he is in surgery and in critical condition.

Police say, Ward tossed the knife in the yard when he heard the sirens. Ward was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.