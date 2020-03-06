Monroe man arrested for impersonating an officer

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man didn’t have to go very far to get to his jail cell after being arrested for impersonating an officer.

According to arrest reports, 29-year-old Christopher Hill was at the Ouachita Correctional Center Guard Shack on Thursday afternoon claiming that he was an investigator with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

When an actual investigator made spoke with Hill, he continued saying that he was an investigator with OPSO and needed to go to the shop to get his car key out of his vehicle. Reports state that Hill also claimed he worked for Metro Narcotics.

The OPSO investigator told Hill that he was not an employee at OPSO or Metro Narcotics before placing him in handcuffs and taking Hill to be booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Hill was charged with one count of False Personation of a Peace Officer/Firefighter. His bond has been set at $5,000.

