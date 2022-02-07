MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 6, 2022, shortly before 3 AM, Monroe Police responded to a robbery on the 900 block of South 7th Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a male standing in front of the residence.

As officers approached the residence, the man opened fire on the police units then ran into the home. As additional officers and the Monroe Police Department’s SWAT team surrounded the residence, they were able to remove occupants inside of the residence without injuries.

During the investigation, officers located evidence and witness testimonies that linked 19-year-old Ky’Mario Coleman as the suspect in the robbery and shooting. One weapon was recovered at the scene.

Coleman was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Armed Robbery and two counts of First Degree Attempted Murder. His bond was set at $1,500,000.