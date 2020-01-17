Live Now
Monroe man arrested, charged with first degree rape

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a juvenile.

According to court documents, the Monroe Police Department started an investigation on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, into a rape complaint that happened in the city limits of Monroe.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, stated that she was raped by 37-year-old Lisso J. Jones on December 20, 2019, and that it had happened multiple times over the course of the past two years.

With evidence collected from the scene, detectives requested and received a search warrant for Jones’ DNA on January 15, 2020. The next day, a warrant for Jones’ arrest was approved and Jones was taken into custody later that night.

Jones is charged with First Degree Rape and is currently being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center on a $500,000 bond.

