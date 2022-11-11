Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man nearly hits pedestrians and law enforcement in high-speed chase.

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit observed a gray Honda Accord fail to signal prior to turning southbound on Burg Jones Lane in Monroe, La. Authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop and traveled through the Dollar General parking lot on Standifer Avenue nearly striking a woman and child.

According to officials, the vehicle continued on Highway 165 and left the roadway once it turned on Delouche Street. The vehicle nearly struck two police units head-on during the chase.

Once the vehicle was on Miller Street, it came to a stop and authorities identified the driver as 19-year-old Edgar L. Coleman. Authorities searched Coleman and discovered multiple grams of marijuana and smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.

More marijuana was found in the vehicle including a large sum of money. According to Coleman, he did not stop his vehicle because he was trying to get home.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with the following offenses: