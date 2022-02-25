MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man is behind bars this morning after he allegedly struck a man during a home invasion, killing him.

Christopher Lee Thomas, 45, faces a charge of manslaughter after a home invasion in the 1600 block of McKeen Plaza this morning.

Police found the dead victim and saw that he’d taken blunt-force trauma to the head. Witnesses said they saw Thomas hitting the victim with a chair.

Witnesses also told officers where Thomas lived. Officers made contact with Thomas at his residence on the 1500 block of Shannon Street. According to officers, Thomas made an utterance about the victim being a “pervert” and having to “stop him.” Thomas was convinced that the victim was regularly breaking into his home and poisoning his food.

Thomas also stated that he went to the victim’s home to confront him. According to Thomas, the victim attempted to hit him with a rocking chair, but Thomas blocked the chair and it struck the victim in the head. According to Thomas, the victim then fell to the ground and Thomas went home. Thomas mentioned that he was unaware that the victim was deceased. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.