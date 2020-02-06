Live Now
Monroe man arrested, accused of using pellet gun to commit Armed Robbery

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he robbed one man at gunpoint.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Louisville Avenue. The victim told police that he was at the bus stop when three men wearing hoodies approached him. One of the suspects pulled out a black handgun and demanded the victim to give them everything in his pockets. The victim told police that he feared for his life and gave everything he had in his pockets to the suspects.

Monroe Police Officers searching the nearby area found one of the suspects, identified as 28-year-old Jermaine Harrison, hiding inside of a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze at Drive Now Cars on Washington Street. Police found Harrison with all of the victim’s stolen belongings. They also found one gram of suspected Marijuana in Harrison’s pocket.

Harrison was taken to the Monroe Police Station and during an interview, Harrison admitted that he pointed a Daisy Pellet gun at the victim because the victim owed him money.

Harrison was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

  • Armed Robbery
  • Criminal Trespassing
  • Possession of CDS I (Marijuana)

