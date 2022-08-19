MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called on New Years Day to the home of a girl who showed them text messages she received from a friend claiming to be sexually battered and afraid.

In the messages, the victim said that her father, Charles Kent Brown, 39, allegedly slapped the victim on her buttocks and pinched her breast. The friend also stated when they were driving home that night they observed Brown allegedly fondling the victim’s breast in the middle of the yard at Brown’s residence.

Deputies then went to the victim’s home. The victim who appeared to be emotional and upset. According to the victim, Brown was intoxicated and wanted her to call his friends to talk trash to them.

When the victim refused to call the individuals, Brown allegedly pinched her breast. The victim also mentioned that Brown slaps her buttocks when he drinks. She also advised deputies that he also touches her inner and upper thigh when drinks.

Deputies were able to get video surveillance of the incident and discovered that Brown was extremely intoxicated and fondling the victim’s breast. The video confirmed the victim’s claims.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, Brown was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Battery.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.