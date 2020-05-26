Monroe man arrested, accused of knocking out his girlfriend twice

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man was arrested on Memorial Day after police say that he was involved in a domestic abuse incident with his girlfriend.

According to arrest reports, Monroe Police officers were called to the 1100 block of Alabama Street on Monday night in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers spoke to the victim, she stated that her boyfriend, 38-year-old Joe Bates, had started an argument while at the home. During that argument, the victim claims she told Bates to gather his stuff and leave.

She continues saying that Bates then became enraged and struck her multiple times in the head and momentarily knocked her unconscious. After she came to and was helped to her feet by a family member, the victim says that Bates grabbed her by the throat and threw her out of the kitchen door down the steps onto the carport. The victim told police that Bates then threw a brick at her, which hit her on the head causing a deep cut and also caused her to lose consciousness again.

Bates allegedly left the home on foot after some of the victim’s family members came to her aid. Police noted that two of the victim’s children were also inside the home at the time of the incident.

Bates was found in the 2900 block of Jackson Street where he was arrested. He was then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Domestic Abuse Battery

Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault with Child Endangerment

Second Degree Battery

Bates is currently being held without bond.

