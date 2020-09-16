Monroe man accused of shooting at four teenagers, injuring one

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been arrested after he was accused of shooting at four teenagers, injuring one of them.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, Monroe Police Officers were called to the 1300 block of South First Street on the afternoon of September 11, 2020, in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound that required immediate medical attention. The boy was airlifted to LSU-Shreveport.

An investigation into the shooting revealed, according to the affidavit, that the victim and three of his friends, all of which are juveniles, were riding bicycles in the 1300 block of South First Street when shots were fired towards them.

Two of the juveniles identified one of the two people shooting at them as “Little Bill” or “Billy.” Upon further investigation, officers determined that “Little Bill” was actually 20-year-old Billy Coleman.

Officers also found several spent 9mm and .40 caliber shell casings in the area where the victims said the shots were fired.

At the time of the filing of the affidavit, the second shooter had not been identified.

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Coleman was arrested in the 1300 block of Florida Street during a separate investigation.

Coleman was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges: