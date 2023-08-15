All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police Department arrested a Monroe man they say had oral sex with a minor.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, officers said they observed a 15-year-old female wearing her pants on backwards while in a vehicle with 22-year-old K’Darius Jackson at a park.

According to Ruston Daily Leader, police also discovered that the victim’s undergarments were on the rear floorboard of the vehicle.

According to police, they were told by the victim that she and Jackson were kissing and caressing each other; however, they did not have sexual intercourse. Jackson was placed under arrest and transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where he admitted that he and the victim had oral sex, said officials.

Jackson was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.