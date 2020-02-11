Live Now
Monroe man accused of aggravated battery, aggravated arson

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is behind bars after police say he strangled his girlfriend, threatened to kill her, and even tried to burn her house down.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on Sunday in the 100 block of Stacy Drive.

The victim told Monroe police that her boyfriend Calvin Hamilton, 37, strangled her to the point that she lost consciousness. Hamilton was allegedly armed with three knives during the incident and at one point cut the victim’s hand while threatening to kill her. Reports say that Hamilton tried to burn the victim’s home by setting bedding on fire. The victim says that Hamilton also took her car keys and left in her vehicle.

While police were at the scene, Hamilton returned in the victim’s vehicle. Police say that Hamilton was combative during his arrest.

Hamilton was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

  • Battery of a Dating Partner – Strangulation
  • Aggravated Battery
  • Aggravated Arson
  • Unauthorized Use of a Movable
  • Resisting an Officer

