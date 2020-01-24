Monroe firefighter recognized as one of the best in the state

Live Now
Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

MONROE, La. — A Monroe firefighter has been recognized as one of the best in Louisiana.

The Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 1809 awarded Monroe Fire Department’s Brelin Chisley with the second place honors for Firefighter of the Year.

Chisley, who actively participates in fire service courses and trainings, was one of the hundreds of entries from across the state.

When asked about the award Chisley said, “It actually makes me feel like somebody actually is paying attention to the work that we do and really appreciates everything we do for the community.”

Chisley has served with the Monroe Fire Department since 2011.

