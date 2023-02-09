TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Residents are without homes and power after a reported tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday (Feb. 8).

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a tornado touched down in the Village of Tangipahoa during evening hours. The most damage was reported along Tangipahoa Road where a mobile home was ripped from the ground and flipped upside down with a family inside. The family was reportedly taken to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says there were injuries, but none that seem to be life-threatening.

Along Tangipahoa Road, other mobile homes were dismantled. In the area were also road closures due to multiple downed powerlines.

The area wasn’t safe to walk in due to metal scraps, glass, nails and cement blocks lining the ground.

One family who just moved into a mobile home along Tangipahoa Road says they were home at the time of the storm, but thankfully weren’t hurt.

“I hadn’t all the way moved in and I just purchased a new trailer and I’ve been moving so maybe stay like one night like I’m not even all the way in and then then this happened,” said Kemora Cook.

She described the storm sounding like a train whistling in the night. She was cut up from glass that had flown into her mobile home as she tried to take cover.

Crews are expected to assess the damage Thursday morning.