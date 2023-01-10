ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – Many events are being held on Jan. 16 around Acadiana in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On the third Monday of Jan., MLK’s birthday, Jan. 15, is observed as a national holiday in honor of his memory. MLK Day is similar to holidays set under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

Here are the events happening on MLK Day around Acadiana this year:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

2023 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mass & Award Celebration (Jan. 13)

According to the St. John Cathedral website, “The Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mass & Award Celebration will be held at 6:30 p.m. on January 13, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. Bishop Douglas Deshotel will be the celebrant and homilist. This Mass, sponsored by the Office Of Black Catholic Ministries, recognizes individuals who have exemplified the characteristics and heroic virtues of Rev. King, and have contributed to their local faith community substantially.”

MLK Day Beloved Community Service Day (Jan. 14)

According to their website, “Lafayette Habitat for Humanity in partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government and the local Coteries will host community-wide, hands-on projects on Saturday, January 14, 2023, as part of the MLK National Day of Service initiatives. Volunteers will partner with neighborhood organizations in Lafayette’s Northside to coordinate and execute beautification projects that will improve the quality of life of local residents. To register and volunteer, https://tinyurl.com/BelovedCommunity2023 .”

Annual MLK Celebration (Jan. 16)

According to the By Local News website, “

The Martin Luther King Jr., Holiday Committee announces the activities and programs for the 2023 celebration on Monday, January 16, 2023. The Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will feature Dr. William Tate, President of the LSU System as the guest speaker. Dr. King awards will be presented to retired Judge Sylvia Cooks and football legend Kevin Faulk. There will be health screening and numerous vendor and organization booths in the gymnasium beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Information on economic development opportunities as well as job fairs will be presented to the attendees. Laura’s II Restaurant will have barbeque plate lunches available for purchase during the vendor/booth exposition. The 37th Martin Luther King Holiday observance will conclude with the Commemorative program which will start at 6:00 p.m. and Rev. Terry Anderson is the keynote speaker. Dr. King awards will be presented to Dr. Phebe Hayes and Keith Sonnier (Posthumously). The MLK/Acadiana Ecumenical Choir under the direction of Mrs. Mathilda Martin will provide the musical selections.”

IBERIA PARISH

MLK Day Celebration (Jan.14)

Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation is hosting a New Iberian MLK celebration on North Hopkins Street. The celebration is from 1 to 4 p.m. with free entry and pop-up shop vendors. Guest speakers include Bishop James Gardner and Dr. Fairies Hill.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

41st Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday and Memoriam Celebration (Jan. 16)

According to the Holy Ghost Catholic Church website, they will be hosting the celebration at the church starting at 2 p.m. All ministries, past and present, Dr. King’s Service Award recipients are encouraged to attend, all will be recognized during the program.