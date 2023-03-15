ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Missouri man has been arrested for livestock theft in Allen Parish by the Rural Crimes Investigative Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Bobbie G. Smith, 65, of Thayer, MO, was arrested in Thayer for three counts of livestock theft.

Smith was arrested on a warrant obtained in Louisiana by LDAF Brand Inspectors.

An investigation by LDAF’s Brand Commission found that Smith received livestock on three occasions for a total of 70 head and allegedly failed to give proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law.

The alleged theft occurred during Nov. and Dec. of 2022.

At this time, extradition to Louisiana is pending.

All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.